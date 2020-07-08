Local colleges react to ICE rule on international students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - International students who want to take online classes this fall are at risk of losing their visas, including those in the Permian Basin.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has announced that international students with F-1 and M-1 visas may only take one online class. The agency also announced that it will not be granting visas to students who are enrolled at schools that will be going completely online in the fall.

UT Permian Basin has 84 international students that are currently enrolled, and 50 new international students set to enroll in the fall.

“I do think it’s unfortunate because we’re going to add a lot of additional challenges for international students to be able to complete the studies that they’ve started here in the United States in the middle of a pandemic where there are already so many difficult things, there are now even more,” said Dr. Rebecca Spurlock, Vice President of Student Affairs.

Odessa College issued a statement saying that they don’t intend to operate completely online come fall and they’re examining how the changes to the program will impact their international students.

