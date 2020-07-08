DPS identifies teen killed in Odessa crash

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A teenage girl was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Rayanne Severson of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers were called out to a crash at Loop 338 and Yukon Road at 8:28 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Spark and a GMC Sierra.

The driver of the Spark, who was identified as Rayanne, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the accident.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Spark was traveling west on Yukon Road as the Sierra was traveling north on Loop 338.

DPS says that the Spark failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was hit by the Sierra.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time.

