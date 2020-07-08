A&M student creates petition asking for tuition decrease this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some Texas A&M University students are asking the school to lower the cost of tuition and fees for the Fall 2020 semester.

This comes after the university announced that it would implement a hybrid model that will include both in-person and online courses offered to students.

Junior computer engineering major Hayley Jarjoura created a petition Monday. She says after talking with fellow students, they felt it was important to bring attention to the school and its tuition costs. She says that for degrees like hers, that require labs and hands-on learned experience, they will not be able to get that this semester so she feels there should be a decrease in tuition costs. It was something that some students have been concerned about since the spring semester.

“When we transitioned from that first time into web-based classes, they didn’t go too well. You are not learning the same way you would be learning sitting in class listening to your professor,” said Jarjoura.

According to the Texas A&M Division of Enrollment and Academic Services, in-state tuition and fees for a year at Texas A&M currently is $12,744. That does not include food, housing, or books. Jarjoura says for her parents, their concern was that an online form of education was not worth that amount.

“My parents have told me to think about transferring out this semester and going to school at my local college because at the end of the day I will be getting the same credits. If it is online, it will be the same quality of education so I might as well stay home and save money,” said Jarjoura.

The university says that at this point, they have not made any decisions about what will happen with tuition this fall.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.