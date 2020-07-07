Advertisement

Unincorporated status creates unique problems for Fort Davis during pandemic

With no city government, Fort Davis can't impose or enforce mandates and ordinances like other West Texas cities
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT DAVIS, Texas (KOSA) - The coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on local governments, especially in rural West Texas towns. In Fort Davis, being an unincorporated community comes with its own set of unique problems during this time.

“We don’t have a city government,” Jeff Davis County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Francell said. “The county commissioners’ court functions more or less as the city council, but doesn’t have any of the authority or ordinance-making capacity that a city does.”

So while neighboring cities passed mask mandates of their own, Fort Davis was powerless to do anything without action from the state government.

“No we could not have done that because that was not allowed by the governor,” Francell said. “We’re subject to his orders. That made it very difficult because people were saying ‘Well Marfa and Alpine have got these orders and we’re driving back and forth, why does doesn’t Fort Davis do it?’. Well Fort Davis couldn’t do it.”

“It’s probably more frustrating for some of the citizens,” Jeff Davis County Judge Kerith Sproul said. “They want us to do different things on different sides, but we just have to follow the governor’s orders and do what we think is best for the county.”

Something else that’s unique about the community, the judge and the commissioners’ court work for free.

“There are 254 counties in Texas,” Francell said. “There’s only one of them that doesn’t pay their county commissioners. Guess which county.”

The county sheriff and his four deputies do get paid, and they earn their money.

With no police department in town, the sheriff’s office patrols more than 2000 square miles of county land. They are also the only authorities in that whole area responsible for enforcing the governor’s new mask mandate.

“That’s five total [people],” Sproul said. “Having them try and enforce that while they’re doing their other job as well is really hard.”

Jeff Davis County could have applied for exemption from the governor’s mask mandate, but officials said that recent testing in Fort Davis leaves about 200 cases pending, so they didn’t bother with it and the order is in effect.

