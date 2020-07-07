State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

DALLAS, Texas (KOSA) - The annual State Fair of Texas has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The State Fair of Texas Board of Directors voted to cancel the fair after considering the health and safety of fairgoers, staff, business partners and the community.

“This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” said Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season.”

This is the first time since World War II that the State Fair of Texas has not opened.

“While we are heartbroken at the notion of not welcoming more than 2.5 million of our closest friends for this annual celebration of the Lone Star State, the excitement we feel in moving forward with planning the 2021 State Fair of Texas and keeping this 134-year tradition alive will keep us motivated until we can greet our fairgoers, seasonal staff, and business partners again in a safe environment,‘” said Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.