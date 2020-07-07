Odessa mayor requests that game rooms be checked out during COVID-19 pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa will be looking into how game rooms are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, Odessa’s City Council held a workshop on Tuesday morning.

Game rooms were brought up in a discussion during the workshop. Odessa Mayor David Turner then requested to have all of the game rooms in the city checked out to ensure they are following proper social distancing and mask usage.

There are a total of 12 game rooms in the city limits.

The findings will be presented during next week’s City Council meeting.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.