Advertisement

Odessa mayor requests that game rooms be checked out during COVID-19 pandemic

Odessa mayor David Turner. (CBS7 File Photo)
Odessa mayor David Turner. (CBS7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa will be looking into how game rooms are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, Odessa’s City Council held a workshop on Tuesday morning.

Game rooms were brought up in a discussion during the workshop. Odessa Mayor David Turner then requested to have all of the game rooms in the city checked out to ensure they are following proper social distancing and mask usage.

There are a total of 12 game rooms in the city limits.

The findings will be presented during next week’s City Council meeting.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midland police searching for missing woman

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Midland police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman.

Food

FOOD COURT: Potatoes and Onions with OC

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Potatoes and Onions.

News

FOOD COURT: Potatoes and Onions with OC

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Potatoes and Onions.

State

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from East Texas.

Local

47 positive tests reported from Odessa’s first mobile COVID-19 testing event

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Odessa has received the test results from its first mobile COVID-19 testing event.

Latest News

State

Masks will be mandatory in many Texas schools when they reopen this fall, education agency says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Masks for students and teachers will be mandatory in counties with more than 20 reported COVID-19 cases when public schools resume in-person classes this fall, under new public health guidelines released by Texas state education officials Tuesday.

Local

Odessa man dies in July 4th crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Odessa police have identified a man who was killed in a crash on July 4th.

News

FOOD COURT: Shukshuka with OC

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Shukshuka.

State

State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The annual State Fair of Texas has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Local

Eleventh COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its eleventh COVID-19 related death.