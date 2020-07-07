Odessa man dies in July 4th crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police say that a man was killed in a crash over the weekend.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Jesse Madrid, 30, of Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to I-20 just after midnight on Saturday for a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge Challenger.

The driver of the Challenger, identified as Madrid, died at the scene.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler was traveling east in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Police say that the Challenger, driven by Madrid, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The Challenger crashed into the 18-wheeler head-on.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.