Midland police searching for missing woman

Marissa Maria Mendoza, 43.
Marissa Maria Mendoza, 43.(Photo: Midland Police Department)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Midland Police Department:

43-year-old, Marissa Maria Mendoza was last seen on Sunday, July 5, 2020 and was reported missing today, July 7, 2020.

Mendoza is a Hispanic female who is 5′3″, 165 lbs and has brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.

MISSING PERSON 43-year-old, Marissa Maria Mendoza was last seen on Sunday, July 5, 2020 and was reported missing today,...

Posted by Midland Police Department on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

