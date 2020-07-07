Midland police searching for missing woman
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Midland Police Department:
43-year-old, Marissa Maria Mendoza was last seen on Sunday, July 5, 2020 and was reported missing today, July 7, 2020.
Mendoza is a Hispanic female who is 5′3″, 165 lbs and has brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.
