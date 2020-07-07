Advertisement

Masks will be mandatory in many Texas schools when they reopen this fall, education agency says

The mask requirement doesn't apply to students under age 10. The Texas Education Agency guidelines also require schools to post coronavirus prevention plans, and encourage handwashing.
A student in a classroom at Cactus Elementary School.
A student in a classroom at Cactus Elementary School.(Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Aliyya Swaby
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Masks for students and teachers will be mandatory in counties with more than 20 reported COVID-19 cases when public schools resume in-person classes this fall, under new public health guidelines released by Texas state education officials Tuesday.

School districts must offer daily on-campus instruction for all students who want it, but any parent may request that their child be offered virtual instruction from any school district that offers it, under the guidelines issued by the the Texas Education Agency.

The final guidance has been modified from a draft that the agency accidentally posted last month which included few safety mandates for school districts, consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott's hands-off approach to the pandemic at the time.

Since then, as cases have risen, Abbott has shut down some businesses and issued an executive order requiring people living in counties with more than 20 active coronavirus cases to wear masks while in a building open to the public or outdoor public space, wherever social distancing is not possible.

"Consistent with the executive order, masks are required in schools for the duration of the executive order," education Commissioner Mike Morath told superintendents on a phone call Tuesday. "It's likely the executive order will be modified over time. As it does our guidance will be modified."

Abbott's order does not apply to children younger than 10 years old. School districts in counties with fewer than 20 cases can mandate students and staff wear masks, but do not have to, Morath said.

Teachers, more susceptible to COVID-19, were concerned upon hearing last month that state leaders considered it "safe" to return to school. Earlier Tuesday, the Texas State Teachers Association put out a statement asking Abbott to "slow down and put safety first" before reopening campus this fall.

After the final guidelines were announced, the teachers association said they don’t go far enough. “Children younger than 10 will still be exempted from wearing masks in schools. Teachers of those children should be able to decide whether they want their students to wear masks,” said Clay Robison, spokesperson for TSTA. “Teachers who fear they will compromise their health by returning to campus should have the choice of teaching remotely, and it doesn’t look like TEA guidelines will require that.”

The guidelines released Tuesday require school districts to post a summary of their COVID-19 safety plans for parents and the public a week before on-campus instruction begins. Districts must also require teachers and staff to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including taking their temperature, before coming onto campus each day.

Staff must tell the district if they have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and stay off campus for 14 days.

The guidelines include recommendations for school districts attempting to stop the spread of the virus. Schools "should attempt" to have hand sanitizer or hand washing stations at each entrance and are encouraged to supervise students in handwashing for at least 20 seconds twice a day. And "where feasible without disrupting the educational experience," schools should encourage students to practice social distancing and consider placing student desks six feet apart.

For the first three weeks of the school year, school districts can limit students’ access to in-person instruction, as they adjust to the shift.

Latest News

Local

Odessa man dies in July 4th crash

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Odessa police have identified a man who was killed in a crash on July 4th.

News

FOOD COURT: Shukshuka with OC

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Shukshuka.

State

State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
The annual State Fair of Texas has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Local

Eleventh COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its eleventh COVID-19 related death.

Latest News

Local

Ector County ISD not selling season tickets for 2020 football season

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ector County ISD has announced that it won’t be selling season tickets for the Odessa High Bronchos or the Permian Panthers this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ratliff Sports Complex Clear Bag Policy

Updated: 7 hours ago

State

Texas congresswoman, 87 colleagues support review of Guillen case

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Texas congresswoman and 87 members of Congress are supporting an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of a 20-year-old soldier who was found dead more than two months after she disappeared.

State

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

State

Texas wants $32 million in unemployment benefits back after finding 46,000 people were overpaid

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
More than 46,000 Texans who lost their jobs in recent months were initially overpaid by the Texas Workforce Commission, which now wants $32 million in unemployment benefits back.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 9 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.