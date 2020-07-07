Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Army identifies buried remains as missing Texas soldier

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base. A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillén's family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to rise

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hospitalizations across Texas have more than doubled in the last two weeks _ rising to 8,698 people in hospitals on Monday. Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. Along the Texas-Mexico border, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said over the weekend that two severely ill patients were flown hundreds of miles north to Dallas and San Antonio because hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley were at full capacity. Texas surged past 8,000 statewide hospitalizations for the first time over the Fourth of July weekend.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-TEXAS

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick's broadcast company won federal loan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal data shows Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's broadcasting company in Houston was among the Texas companies that received a government loan in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Patrick spokeswoman Sherry Sylvester said received $179,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. She says the money was used to cover the payroll and expenses of 13 employees. Patrick's political career was launched on conservative talk radio. The Paycheck Protection Program is the centerpiece of the federal government’s plan to rescue an economy devastated by shutdowns and uncertainty. The

AP-US-TEXAS-POLICE-SHOOTING-IRVING

Police: Man who traded gunfire with Texas police killed self

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a preliminary investigation shows that a man who exchanged gunfire with suburban Dallas police officers after shooting and injuring his wife over the weekend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Irving police say 59-year-old Rogelio Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say his wife has been released from the hospital. Police say officers responded Saturday morning to a call from a woman who said she had been shot by her husband. Officers found him in the backyard of a neighboring property, where he and officers fired their weapons.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GLOBAL

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

MIAMI (AP) — Hospitals are fast approaching capacity a number of states, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb. The dour news comes as the U.S. emerged from a Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings that health officials fear could fuel the rapidly worsening outbreak. The seesaw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.

TEXAS POLICE SHOOTING-GARLAND

Police: Texas cop shoots man threatening clerk with knife

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say an officer shot and critically injured a man after a standoff in which the man held a store clerk at knife point and threatened to kill the clerk if officers did not kill him. Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau says officers responded to a call for an aggravated robbery at a store around 9:15 a.m. They arrived to find 26-year-old Avery Norman standing behind the counter holding a knife. Barineau says officers negotiated with Norman for 15 minutes before one shot him. The clerk was not hurt. The officer is on paid leave.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-LATINOS

1 ad, 3 accents: How Democrats aim to win Latino votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters but also to push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.

HUSBAND KILLED-FUGITIVE

Convicted Florida killer back in Minnesota on murder charges

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018. Lois Riess is being held at the Steele County Detention Center in Owatonna on charges of first- and second-degree murder. She’s accused of fatally shooting David Riess at their home in Blooming Prairie in March 2018. Prosecutors say Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo. She received a life sentence in Riess' death.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-FATALITY

DOD says soldier from Texas died in accident in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a 21-year-old soldier has died in a vehicle accident while serving in Afghanistan. Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, from San Antonio, Texas, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident on Friday in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation. Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.