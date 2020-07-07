Hospitals plan for possible coronavirus surge

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

MCH’s neighbor Odessa Regional Medical Center also has a plan to open up two more COVID-19 units to add another 40 or beds to the 15 they have now.

However, ORMCs Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan mentioned bed space isn’t the only factor to consider.

“You know even with the 14 patients in house now you got to be careful with resources and allocation. So, if we do open up, the next unit with 24 beds we’ll have to redistribute.”

At Midland Memorial Hospital, Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Kit Bredimus said because there’s so many factors their surge plan can change from hour to hour.

“We have multiple contingency plans and I think that’s where it gets confusing for the public to understand in our surge plan and what it is. It’s a multi-factorial and it has multiple different contingencies.”

For now, their next step would likely be to open up a second COVID floor with another 24 beds.

Bredimus said MMH has 25 COVID patients and could take as many as 137 if the situation gets more serious before they’d have to start looking outside their own walls and work with other hospitals to lighten their load.

There are enough beds to go around, but the hospital needs to weigh that along with their dip in PPE resources and the dozens of staff members who are still out sick.

“Typically, how we plan this out is we look at rooms first, patient population first and then start to build out from there,” Bredimus said. “Whether that’s additional staffing, different ratios, whether that’s a team model.”

But Davenport said there’s a chance none of this will become necessary at all if residents would wear their masks and socially distance.

“And then what that would help us do is be able to treat the patients that need to be hospitalized and get them back out of the hospital,” Davenport said. “Kind of move things in that direction where we’d have more of a constant flow.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.