Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus. The league said Monday that of the 557 players sequestered at a pair of Walt Disney World hotels, 13 have tested positive: 10 from Dallas, two from Nashville and one from Columbus. None of the players were named. Because of the number of players involved, it was determined that FC Dallas could not continue.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for the coronavirus and is missing the Texas Rangers' summer camp. The outfielder has yet to show any symptoms of COVID-19. Gallo had been among Rangers players who worked out for several weeks at their new ballpark before his positive test. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels says Gallo has had multiple tests, including one that came back negative. An initial test June 27 was positive, followed by a negative test and then another positive result Sunday. He is isolating at his Dallas apartment and away from teammates. Daniels says the teammates Gallo was around have tested negative.

UNDATED (AP) — Ready or not, here comes the NBA into the Disney bubble. The first six teams are set to arrive Tuesday at the campus near Orlando, Florida. Another eight teams will arrive Wednesday and the final eight on Thursday. For some teams, the getaway comes not long after the reality of the virus struck yet again. Miami closed its facility late last week following positive test results, Milwaukee and Sacramento followed over the weekend after the same circumstance, and now seven of the 22 Disney-bound teams have had to shutter their practice gyms.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mookie Betts, Gerrit Cole and a pair of high-profile matchups are set for opening day as Major League Baseball begins its shortened 60-game season on July 23 in ballparks without fans. MLB released the schedule Monday for the season that was altered by the coronavirus pandemic. It starts with two games. Cole and the New York Yankees visit the World Series champion Washington Nationals at 7:08 p.m. Eastern, then Betts and his new Los Angeles Dodgers teammates host the San Francisco Giants at 10:08 p.m. There are 14 games on July 24, including the first matchup at new Globe Life Field in Texas when the Rangers take on Colorado.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baseball's two World Series finalists canceled workouts because of coronavirus testing delays. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros called off training camp practices Monday after not receiving test results from Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their scheduled workout for similar reasons. General manager Mike Rizzo of the champion Nationals said it's not safe to continue with camp without accurate and timely testing. Rizzo called on Major League Baseball to work quickly to resolve issues with its lab to keep the season from being at risk. Astros GM James Click speculated the July 4th holiday weekend contributed to the delay. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend and doesn’t expect them to continue.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Félix Hernández has joined the list of major leaguers opting out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old's decision at least temporarily ends his bid to revive his career. The news comes amid growing unease in major league clubhouses with the season less than three weeks away. Stars Christian Yelich and Jose Altuve say they plan to play the 60-game season scheduled to start later this month. Reliever Sean Doolittle, who helped Washington win the World Series, plans to play but says that if he feels uncomfortable, he’ll opt out.

DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body. With jaw-dropping drives and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday for his first victory of the season and sixth overall. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club to finish at a career-best 23-under 265. DeChambeau came into the week with six straight top-eight finishes and was the only player with top 10s in the first three events after the restart from the coronavirus. He won for the first time since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November 2018. Matthew Wolff was second.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he’s asked wife Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over. Correa’s wife was Miss Texas in 2016. The pair wed in the Dominican Republic in December. Correa spoke at length after Sunday’s workout about the importance of personal responsibility among the players if they hope to get through this 60-game season. It's scheduled to begin July 23 or July 24.