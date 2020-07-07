Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time as a resurgence of the outbreak rages across the U.S. The record high of 10,028 confirmed cases Tuesday follows Republican Gov. Greg Abbott decision to mandate masks in much of the state and to close bars, retreating from what had been one of America’s fastest reopenings. New York and Florida are the only other states to have reported more than 10,000 confirmed new cases in a single day. Texas surged past 8,000 hospitalizations for the first time over the Fourth of July weekend, a more than quadruple increase in the past month.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released government data show at least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid. Among businesses that received money was a California hotel partially owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a shipping business started by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Car dealerships owned by Republican Reps. Roger Williams of Texas and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and fast-food franchises owned by Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, also received money through the Paycheck Protection Program.

UNDATED (AP) — An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus. That's raising questions about the ability to keep kids safe at what is a rite of childhood for many. Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. Others include Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Missouri outbreak caused the Kanakuk camp near Branson for to cancel and send teens home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The director of the board for the State Fair of Texas says the 2020 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Board chair Gina Norris said Tuesday that health and safety were the top prioirty. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the fair made the safe and responsible decision. Dallas County has reported more than 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Statewide, Texas has confirmed more than 198,000 cases. The board said the future of football games traditionally played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the fair, including the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma Red River Rivalry, will be decided by the NCAA, conferences and participating universities.