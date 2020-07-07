Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The director of the board for the State Fair of Texas says the 2020 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Board chair Gina Norris said Tuesday that health and safety were the top prioirty. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the fair made the safe and responsible decision. Dallas County has reported more than 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Statewide, Texas has confirmed more than 198,000 cases. The board said the future of football games traditionally played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the fair, including the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma Red River Rivalry, will be decided by the NCAA, conferences and participating universities.

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a deputy constable was shot and wounded and a man was killed after gunfire broke out when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. The shooting happened early Tuesday in Harris County. Authorities say two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment when a man shot one of the officers in the stomach. The officers returned fire, killing the man. The wounded constable is expected to make a full recovery.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base. A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillén's family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley says his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. Smiley said on his show Monday that his daughter was shot Sunday night. Smiley said that his daughter was “going to be fine” and he was headed to Houston to be with her. Houston police have reported an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle Sunday night but have not released her name. Houston police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night.