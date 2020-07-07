Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Shukshuka with OC

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Shukshuka.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Shakshuka

Servings6 servings

Description

A delicious Middle Eastern egg dish made on the stovetop. Vegetarian, gluten free, healthy and tasty. 

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 onion, peeled and diced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 4 cups ripe diced tomatoes, or 2 cans (14 oz. each) diced tomatoes
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tsp mild chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper, or more to taste (careful, it's spicy!)
  • Pinch of sugar (optional, to taste - omit for low carb)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 tbsp fresh chopped parsley (optional, for garnish)

Instructions

  • Heat a deep, large skillet or sauté pan on medium. Slowly warm olive oil in the pan. Add chopped onion, sauté for a few minutes until the onion begins to soften. Add garlic and continue to sauté till mixture is fragrant.   
  • Add the diced bell pepper, sauté for 5-7 minutes over medium until softened.
  • Add tomatoes and tomato paste to pan, stir until blended. Add spices and sugar, stir, and allow mixture to simmer over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until it starts to reduce. 
  • At this point, you can taste the mixture and spice it according to your preferences. Add salt and pepper to taste, more sugar for a sweeter sauce, or more cayenne pepper for a spicier shakshuka (be careful with the cayenne... it is extremely spicy!).
  • Crack the eggs, one at a time, directly over the tomato mixture, making sure to space them evenly over the sauce. The eggs will cook "over easy" style on top of the tomato sauce.
  • Cover the pan. Allow mixture to simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked and the sauce has slightly reduced. Keep an eye on the skillet to make sure that the sauce doesn't reduce too much, which can lead to burning.
  • Some people prefer their shakshuka eggs runnier. If this is your preference, let the sauce reduce for a few minutes before cracking the eggs on top-- then, cover the pan and cook the eggs to taste. Garnish with the chopped parsley, if desired.
  • Shakshuka can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For breakfast, serve with warm crusty bread or pita that can be dipped into the sauce.

