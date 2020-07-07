Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Potatoes and Onions with OC

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Potatoes and Onions.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Potatoes and Onions

I know it sounds so simple. It’s actually an old French classic, one I learned more years ago than I am going to admit to. Traditionally we would serve this with roast lamb, but you can serve it with anything you want, meatloaf comes to mind.

Ingredients

2 lbs potatoes peeled and sliced very thinly

2 lbs onions peeled and very thinly sliced

Beef stock

Chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Butter

Method

In a skillet melt just enough butter to thinly cover the bottom of the pan add the onions and gently cook until caramelized. Really take your time this could take up to an hour.

Heat the oven to 350℉

Heat the stock

In a greased dish place a thin layer of the onions, then a thin layer of the potatoes and lightly season with the salt and pepper, repeat until and all the onions and potatoes are used up with a layer of potatoes on the top.

Fill the dish with the beef stock until it is level with the top of the potatoes

Put the dish in the oven, do not cover

Cook until most of the liquid has evaporated and the potatoes are knife tender.

Remove from the oven, sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

FOOD COURT: Shukshuka with OC

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Shukshuka.

Food

Food Court: Salmon with Cream Cheese with OC

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Salmon with Cream Cheese.

Food

Food Court: Eaton Mess with OC

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Eaton Mess.

Food

Food Court: French Onion Soup with OC

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make French Onion Soup.

Latest News

Food

Food Court: German Potato Salad with OC

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 2:02 AM CDT
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make German Potato Salad.

Food

Food Court: Chicken Dijon with OC

Updated: Feb. 10, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST
Chef Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Chicken Dijon.

Food

Food Court: Tuxedo Strawberries with OC

Updated: Feb. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Tuxedo Strawberries.

Food

Food Court: Shortbread with OC

Updated: Jan. 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make shortbread cookies. He calls them Annie's Granny's Shortbread.

Food

Food Court: Chicken Picatta with OC

Updated: Jan. 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Chicken Piccata.

Food

Food Court: Baked Brie with OC

Updated: Jan. 16, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make baked brie.