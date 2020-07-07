FOOD COURT: Potatoes and Onions with OC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Potatoes and Onions.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Potatoes and Onions

I know it sounds so simple. It’s actually an old French classic, one I learned more years ago than I am going to admit to. Traditionally we would serve this with roast lamb, but you can serve it with anything you want, meatloaf comes to mind.

Ingredients

2 lbs potatoes peeled and sliced very thinly

2 lbs onions peeled and very thinly sliced

Beef stock

Chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Butter

Method

In a skillet melt just enough butter to thinly cover the bottom of the pan add the onions and gently cook until caramelized. Really take your time this could take up to an hour.

Heat the oven to 350℉

Heat the stock

In a greased dish place a thin layer of the onions, then a thin layer of the potatoes and lightly season with the salt and pepper, repeat until and all the onions and potatoes are used up with a layer of potatoes on the top.

Fill the dish with the beef stock until it is level with the top of the potatoes

Put the dish in the oven, do not cover

Cook until most of the liquid has evaporated and the potatoes are knife tender.

Remove from the oven, sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.