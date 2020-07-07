Advertisement

Eleventh COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is reporting its eleventh COVID-19 related death.

According to MCH, the 91-year-old patient had been a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa.

The patient died at 11:50 p.m. on Monday.

MCH says that the patient had pre-existing conditions.

MCH currently has 40 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit currently has 14 patients with eight on ventilators. The remaining 26 patients are on their COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

