Ector County ISD not selling season tickets for 2020 football season

Ratliff Stadium.
Ratliff Stadium.(Photo: Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has announced that it won’t be selling season tickets for the Odessa High Bronchos or the Permian Panthers this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ECISD, all football tickets for the season will be sold through general admission. The school district hopes that this will allow spectators to practice social distancing.

Current season ticket holders may buy a general admission ticket for the games of their choice on Saturday, August 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ECISD Administration Building at 802 North Sam Houston.

During the season general admission tickets will go on sale each week at the downtown ticket office on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket prices will be $8 presale and $10 on game day at the stadium’s ticket office.

The Ratliff Sports Complex will be implementing a Clear Bag Policy for all athletics facilities on-site starting August 1. This policy will regulate the size and types of bags that will be allowed into venues. More information on this policy can be found below.

