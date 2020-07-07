Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas girl

Authorities believe that Zimia Whitaker, 2, was abducted by 27-year-old Zenas Montre Whitaker.
Authorities believe that Zimia Whitaker, 2, was abducted by 27-year-old Zenas Montre Whitaker.(DPS)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from East Texas.

Authorities are searching for Zimia Ann Whitaker, a 2-year-old white female who is 2′6 and weighs 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Authorities are also searching for Zenas Montre Whitaker in connection with her abduction. Zenas is a 27-year-old white male who is 5′6 and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Zenas is driving a brown Ford Fusion with an unknown Texas temporary tag. He was last heard from in Center, Texas.

Law enforcement believe that the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call 911 or the Center Police Department at (936) 598-2788.

