47 positive tests reported from Odessa’s first mobile COVID-19 testing event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has received the test results from its first mobile COVID-19 testing event.

According to a release, 47 of the 197 tests have come back positive. The testing was held at Sherwood Park on June 30.

City officials say that their future mobile testing events will be done via drive-thru.

