Advertisement

47 positive tests reported from Odessa’s first mobile COVID-19 testing event

Odessa residents wait to be tested at Sherwood Park.
Odessa residents wait to be tested at Sherwood Park.(CBS7 File Photo)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has received the test results from its first mobile COVID-19 testing event.

According to a release, 47 of the 197 tests have come back positive. The testing was held at Sherwood Park on June 30.

City officials say that their future mobile testing events will be done via drive-thru.

You can find a list of all future testing events here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midland police searching for missing woman

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Midland police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman.

Food

FOOD COURT: Potatoes and Onions with OC

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Potatoes and Onions.

News

FOOD COURT: Potatoes and Onions with OC

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Potatoes and Onions.

State

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas girl

Updated: 59 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from East Texas.

Latest News

Local

Odessa mayor requests that game rooms be checked out during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Odessa will be looking into how game rooms are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Masks will be mandatory in many Texas schools when they reopen this fall, education agency says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Masks for students and teachers will be mandatory in counties with more than 20 reported COVID-19 cases when public schools resume in-person classes this fall, under new public health guidelines released by Texas state education officials Tuesday.

Local

Odessa man dies in July 4th crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Odessa police have identified a man who was killed in a crash on July 4th.

News

FOOD COURT: Shukshuka with OC

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Shukshuka.

State

State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The annual State Fair of Texas has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Local

Eleventh COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its eleventh COVID-19 related death.