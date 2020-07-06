Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District has named a lone finalist for superintendent.

According to PBTISD, Brent H. Jaco was approved as the lone finalist on Thursday.

The selection comes after the school district interviewed several applicants from across the country.

Jaco has worked under several roles at schools including educator, athletic director and principal.

PBTISD is now in a 21-day waiting period required by state law before Jaco officially becomes superintendent.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.