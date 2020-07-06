Advertisement

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Brent H. Jaco has been named as the lone finalist for the position.
Brent Jaco.
(Photo: Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District has named a lone finalist for superintendent.

According to PBTISD, Brent H. Jaco was approved as the lone finalist on Thursday.

The selection comes after the school district interviewed several applicants from across the country.

Jaco has worked under several roles at schools including educator, athletic director and principal.

PBTISD is now in a 21-day waiting period required by state law before Jaco officially becomes superintendent.

