Patrick Mahomes lands 10-year extension with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kansas City, Missouri (KCBD) - According to multiple sources with the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has finalized a contract extension that will keep him a Chief until 2031.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract. No word has been given yet to the financial total he has been signed for.

In his two seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has won a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP with the Chiefs.

