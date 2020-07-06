Advertisement

Monahans country signer returns for performance

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A Monahans country singer returned to his hometown Friday night for an intimate concert.

Nashville up-and-coming artist and Monahans native, Chris DeAnda, performed an acoustic patio concert at Bennigan’s. DeAnda has recently teamed up with recording studio South Light Sound out of Nashville for his first album and his first single “Missing you.”

Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and Billy Currington are other artists who started out with that same studio. The 22 year old said music has been in his blood since he was a kid.

"I started playing at church--from church when I was about ten. I played drums," DeAnda said. "I grew up playing drums and then I knew a bit of piano. It wasn't until probably 2013, 2012 when I started picking up the guitar a little bit and started playing."

You can find DeAnda’s music on Spotify, Itunes Apple and Google.

