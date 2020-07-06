Midland’s City Hall and other locations closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is closing several of its offices to the public due to concerns over COVID-19.

City Hall, the Midland Health Department, Midland Senior Center (at Kingsway Mall), Southwest Senior Center, MLK Community Center, Scarborough-Lineberry House, and the Animal Services Facility (by appointment only) are all closed to the public indefinitely.

The Citizens Collection Station, Hogan Park Golf Course and all City Parks are still open to the public.

The city encourages the public to contact their departments by phone or email if possible. You can find contact information for the departments below:

Development Services

Planning Division 685-7400 answers 8:00 am to 5:00 Monday through Friday Email: planningdept@midlandtexas.gov

Code Administration Division

Code Enforcement contact:

432-685-7410 answers 8AM-5PM Mon-Fri Email: ccieslak@midlandtexas.gov

Permits and Inspections contact

432-685-7390 or 432-685-7391 answers 8AM-5PM Mon-Fri Email: permitrequests@midlandtexas.gov

Community Services

Several areas of the Community Services Division will answer calls at the following numbers:

Health Department

432-681-7613 answered 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday. You may also email midlandhealth@midlandtexas.gov for additional assistance.

Parks & Recreation

432-685-7356 or 432-685-7355 answered 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday You may also email Lwilliams@midlandtexas.gov for additional assistance.

Animal Services

432-685-7420 answered 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday. For after hours, call the same number and follow the prompts (touch one, leave a message, and the on-call officer will handle accordingly) or call 432-685-7110 with a non-emergency concern.

Hogan Park Golf Course

432-685-7360 answered 7:00 am to 8:00 pm seven days a week Gsikes@midlandtexas.gov

Municipal Court

432-685-7314 answers M-F 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or by email at court@midlandtexas.gov

Utilities

The Utilities Division will answer calls on 432-685-7270.

Administrative Services

Please call 432-685-7126 for any Human Resources questions. The following email address will be set up to deliver to multiple HR Staff. MidlandHR@midlandtexas.gov

Engineering Services

Please contact 432-685-7293 for:

• Transportation

• Traffic Field Operations (potholes, signals, signs, etc.)

Please contact 432-685-7287 for:

• Engineering

• Traffic Engineering (driveways, development review)

• GIS

Police

Contact the Police Department at 432-685-7108 unless it’s an emergency.

Fire

Contact the Fire Department at 432-685-7436 unless it’s an emergency.

Customer Service

For Customer Service, Accounting or Finance contact 432-685-7320.

Airport Services

For questions regarding the Airport please call 432-560-2200.

Solid Waste

For questions regarding trash pickup please call 432-685-7278

CISD

For questions regarding your computer or dispatch communications call 432-685-7489.

