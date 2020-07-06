Midland BJJ offers free training to local law enforcement officers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland BJJ offers free training to law enforcement officers every day to teach them how to defend themselves in a physical altercation.

Local law enforcement train for free at Midland BJJ until they obtain a blue belt (KOSA)

Owner Brad Barnes says not only is the training effective, but it gives the officers a way to release the stress of their jobs and get out into the community.

“People get into altercations. Those usually start because of ineffective force,” Midland BJJ owner Brad Barnes said. “Ineffective force turns into excessive force. And then they learn to handle someone who’s being confrontational with them or not doing exactly what they want and learn how to make those next step decisions with a little more collectiveness. So that they can make the right decision, not the impulsive decision.”

Barnes also says that he offers free training to officers until they reach blue belt which usually takes about two years to obtain.

In comparison to the 40 hours of physical training officers normally get in the academy.

Barnes mentioned the two years of free training at Midland BJJ could lead to less violent results when it comes to physical altercations that police officers experience.

