Texas News Digest

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

DALLAS — Leaders in two of Texas’ biggest cities are calling on the governor to empower local governments to order residents to stay home as the state’s continued surge in coronavirus cases tests hospital capacity. Austin Mayor Steve Adler told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that he wants Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, to return control of his city to the local government as its hospitals face a potential crisis. By Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 560 words, pursuing photos

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

ATLANTA — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues from public spaces, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and Jim Crow segregation. Now, during a national reckoning on racism, Democratic Party leaders want those symbolic changes to become part of a fundamental shift at the ballot box. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1080 words, photos

IN SPORTS:

NWSL-DASH-REIGN

HERRIMAN, Utah — Kristie Mewis and Shea Groom scored to give the Houston Dash a 2-0 victory over OL Reign on Saturday night in the group stage of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. The Dash now have five goals, most of any team in the tournament. SENT: 200 words, photos



