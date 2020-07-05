Advertisement

Fireworks spark several grassfires in Odessa overnight

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa firefighters had a busy night on the 4th of July after fireworks sparked several grassfires.

According to the City of Odessa, the largest of the grassfires started on 87th and moved northwest towards Loop 338.

Odessa Fire Rescue firefighters arrived at the scene and stopped the fire from crossing over the loop.

No injuries were reported.

The city says that fireworks were the cause of the fires.

