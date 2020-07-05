Ector County Republican Committee calls to censor Abbott

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Ector County Republican Party Executive Committee penned a letter calling for censorship of the governor.

The letter cites Governor Greg Abbott’s actions closing down businesses and mandating masks as in violation of core principles of the Texas Constitution.

The document calls for the censorship to be considered by the delegates of the 2020 Republican Party State Convention so penalties can be directed against the governor.

