Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin wins national award

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin is celebrating a national honor.

Midlander Diane McLellan was awarded the Janice and Bill Hanna Good Steward Award from the national Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

McLellan is the current board president and has served on the board for five years.

She was selected from nominees across the country, as there’s more than 240 agencies in the national Big Brother Big Sisters network.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ector County Republican Committee calls to censor Abbott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The letter writes that the governor actions during the pandemic defies Texas law.

Local

Gov. Abbott, DSHS sending cases of remdesivir to Midland and Odessa

Updated: 7 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott is sending cases of remdesivir to hospitals in Midland and Odessa.

State

University lecturer under fire for remarks about Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 8 hours ago
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Local

Ninth and tenth COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
Two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported at Medical Center Hospital on Saturday.

Latest News

Local

Some West Texas officials won’t enforce mask mandate

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Those who violate the governor’s order could face fines—if local officials make it happen.

Crime

Two injured after truck crashes into building

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
Two people were injured after a truck crashed through a building in Odessa Friday morning. The crash happened along Yukon Road near West Loop 338.

Local

Big Bend area businesses react to national park closing again

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
According to Visit Big Bend, about 20% of Brewster County residents work in the tourism industry, and rely on visitors to the region.

State

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

Local

Counties must apply to be exempt from governor’s mask order

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
Texas counties with 20 or fewer active cases can apply for an exemption to the face-covering requirement, but with the holiday weekend, officials worry it will take days for approval

Local

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton issues statement on Gov. Abbott’s mask order

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton has released a statement a day after Governor Greg Abbott announced a statewide mask order.