Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin wins national award

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin is celebrating a national honor.

Midlander Diane McLellan was awarded the Janice and Bill Hanna Good Steward Award from the national Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

McLellan is the current board president and has served on the board for five years.

She was selected from nominees across the country, as there’s more than 240 agencies in the national Big Brother Big Sisters network.

