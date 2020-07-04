Advertisement

Two injured after truck crashes into building

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old who they say was driving under the influence
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were injured after a truck crashed through a building in Odessa Friday morning. The crash happened along Yukon Road near West Loop 338.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a red Dodge pickup truck left the road and crashed into Aloha Massage Therapy.

Authorities say two people inside were injured, one critically and one seriously.

DPS identified the driver of the pickup as 19-year-old Jose Martinez of Odessa.

Martinez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, and making a false report to a peace officer.

