Some West Texas officials won’t enforce mask mandate

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Governor Greg Abbott’s new executive order requiring most Texans to wear face masks in public warns Texans they could be fined if they don’t follow the rules laid out in the mandate. 

However, we’ve found that will only happen if local officials feel that action is necessary, and several West Texas officials say that won’t happen in their towns. 

This week, Abbott put his foot down telling nearly every Texan they have to wear a mask as covid-19 cases spike throughout the state. 

“Medical studies have shown that wearing a face covering slows the spread of COVID-19 and it protects you and your family,” Abbott said in a statement.

But that order turns out to be toothless in cities like Midland where the mayor has decided he won’t enforce it. 

Mayor Patrick Payton issued a statement saying officers won’t respond to calls alerting them about people refusing to wear masks in public. 

He called Abbott’s order “executive overreach” that his city doesn’t have the ability or desire to support. 

The mayor’s statement said in part, “Moving forward there must be local control and self-governance until the active engagement of the legislative branch of Texas if we are going to uphold the principles of self-governance, freedom and democracy this country and state are founded upon.”

Meanwhile, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office posted a more subtle statement. 

They let residents know deputies will assume that anyone who isn’t wearing a mask is doing so for medical reasons, which basically allows anyone to ignore the mandate without question. 

Odessans suggested the same laissez faire attitude when the city considered a mask mandate earlier this week. 

“You know let each of us live by faith and if we believe we need that, then let’s wear that,” Jamie Berryhill, who spoke at that meeting, said. “If we don’t, let’s don’t.” 

But that’s not the attitude the city is taking now that the governor has stepped in. 

The City of Odessa announced their officers will answer the call if someone tells them people are out without their masks. 

Alpine is taking the mandate seriously as well and Mayor Andres Ramos said it should’ve been done a long time ago. 

“It could have saved a lot of folks from getting infected and some perhaps from dying,” Ramos said.

If you are stopped for not wearing a mask in places like Odessa, you’ll first be given a written or verbal warning from officers. 

If it happens a second time that’s when you could get a fine which can be as expensive as $250. 

