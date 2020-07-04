Advertisement

Ninth COVID-19 death reported at Medical Center Hospital

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A ninth COVID-19 related death has been reported at Medical Center Hospital.

The following comes from Medical Center Health System:

Medical Center Health System is reporting its ninth COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 61-year-old male, died this afternoon, July 4. The patient was originally tested at an MCHS Urgent Care and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on June 11.

The patient had some pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

MCH currently has more than 30 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit currently has 15 patients. The rest are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

