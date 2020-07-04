Big Bend area businesses react to national park closing again

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Big Bend National Park is closed until further notice. Thursday’s shutdown comes exactly one month after the park re-opened from its previous coronavirus shutdown.

That first closure lasted from March until May, swallowing up the park’s busiest time of year.

“In April about 50,000 people come out here in some way, shape or form,” Executive Director of Visit Big Bend Robert Alvarez said. “And it went from that to zero. So we really missed that economic impact of all those folks coming through the area.”

According to Alvarez, about 20% of Brewster County residents work in the tourism industry, and rely on visitors to the region.

Some business owners worry that the second closure could be too much to handle.

“It was devastating,” Terlingua Ghost Town operator Bill Ivey said. “The ghost town literally again became a ghost town.”

Contrary to that, Kate Thayer, the owner of Eve’s Garden Bed & Breakfast, said she was glad to see the park close again.

“I think they were coming out here thinking they were going to get away from the virus,” Thayer said. “But they don’t, because now we have it too. Everybody needs to just hang tight and not vacation. I know that seems like a weird thing to say when you’re a vacation business, but it’s not going to get better until we behave ourselves.”

While the National Park is closed, the Big Bend Ranch State Park is still open for anyone looking to visit the area.

