Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news
Representatives for Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly confirmed the singers would divorce.
Representatives for Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly confirmed the singers would divorce.(Source: Matt Sayles/Invision for G.H. MUMM Champagne/AP Images)
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves and her musician-husband, Ruston Kelly, have filed for divorce.

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press. In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said “we’ve made this painful decision together.”

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased,” the emailed statement read.

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this,” the statement continued.

Musgraves and Kelly, both 31, were married in 2017.

Musgraves has been a success since releasing her major-label debut album, “Same Trailer Different Park,” in 2013. It won her the best country album Grammy and one of its singles, “Merry Go ‘Round,” won best country song. At the 2019 Grammys, the superstar’s critically acclaimed pop-leaning country album, “Golden Hour,” won all four awards it was nominated for, including the coveted top prize, album of the year.

At the show, she thanked Kelly in her acceptance speech: “I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you and you didn’t open my heart like you did, so thank you so much.”

Musgraves and Kelly have worked together musically. In 2018 they appeared on the song “To June This Morning” from the album “Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” a compilation project created from Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics and letters set to music. Musgraves also sang background vocals on Kelly’s 2018 full-length debut album, “Dying Star.”

Kelly will release a new album, “Shape & Destroy,” on Aug. 28, and it will include background vocals by Musgraves. Kelly’s father and sister are also featured on the album.

Kelly has also written songs for other artists, including Tim McGraw, Hayes Carll, Lucie Silvas and Josh Abbott Band. Musgraves co-wrote Miranda Lambert’s 2013 country hit, “Mama’s Broken Heart,” earning herself a Grammy nomination as a songwriter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

