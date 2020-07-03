Advertisement

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton issues statement on Gov. Abbott’s mask order

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Mayor Patrick Payton released the following statement on Friday regarding Governor Greg Abbott’s mask order:

“Though disappointed in the ongoing Executive overreach of Governor Abbott into local matters dealing with community health, one can also respect and appreciate the nearly impossible nature of dealing with unprecedented events in the daily lives of Texans. Bearing in mind that community health concerns surrounding COVID-19 seem to change on a daily basis, we must once again adjust to new executive mandates at the local level. Pursuant to the Governor’s most recent executive order, the following directives – taken directly from the Governor’s order - will be in effect throughout Midland until we have 20 or fewer cases within Midland County.

I will not be asking our police department to respond to calls reporting individuals in violation of this executive order. We cannot, and I will not, have our police chasing reports of people in violation of the mask requirement knowing that there will not only be multiple unenforceable scenarios, but also exceptions and circumstances that make this mask mandate unenforceable throughout the city. I will fully expect our police to pursue any calls related to a threatening or violent situation towards any individual arising out of the application of the Governor’s mask mandate. As always, police will continue to address matters of public safety through prioritized assessment.

Each and every one of us know what we can, and should, do in this moment of health crisis, and we should do our best to honor the lives and health of all those around us through personal application of masks in public places for the next few weeks. This is not new to us and I have already requested these actions from our great city and her residents.

I do not believe that we as a state should continue in this pattern of executive fiat over the entire state without legislative checks and balances. Until such a time when the Texas Legislature finally engages this unprecedented season, we at the local level are the only check and balance to statewide mandates being applied to a fluid and varied situation throughout a radically diverse state. I firmly believe the residents of Midland were already prepared and actually applying the needed actions of masking headed into the Fourth of July weekend.

Now, with the added weight of the Governor’s order, we will continue in what we have already begun but with a few more restrictions on crowd sizes and events.

Moving forward let’s continue to do what we have all seen as the necessary path to attempted control of a virus. As I have stated before, until we have a vaccine or herd immunity we will continue to trampoline back and forth between behaviors. Moving forward there must be local control and self-governance until the active engagement of the legislative branch of Texas if we are going to uphold the principles of self-governance, freedom and democracy this country and state are founded upon—principles not to be easily forgotten during a weekend in which we celebrate our historic independence.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Counties must apply to be exempt from governor’s mask order

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas counties with 20 or fewer active cases can apply for an exemption to the face-covering requirement, but with the holiday weekend, officials worry it will take days for approval

State

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

Local

41 MMH staff members recovering from the coronavirus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The shortage has caused some strain for the hospital as more patients check in.

Local

Keep Midland Beautiful encourages residents to clean up after fireworks

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Organizers warn a lot of litter can rain down when the show's over.

Local

High Sky Wing to flyover Midland and Odessa for Independence Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
Midland and Odessa are in for a treat on Independence Day!

Local

Gov. Abbott issues executive order requiring most Texans to wear masks in public

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Patrick Svitek
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a nearly statewide mask mandate Thursday as Texas scrambles to get its coronavirus surge under control.

National

Fla. sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm county

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida sheriff warned any disruptive and violent protesters that he will deputize lawful gun owners in the county if matters get out of hand.

State

More than 300 children in Texas day cares have caught COVID-19, and the numbers are rising

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
By Reese Oxner
Although COVID-19 transmission rates nationwide among children have appeared to remain relatively low, more than 300 children at Texas child care centers have tested positive, and the numbers are rising quickly.