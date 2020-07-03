Advertisement

Keep Midland Beautiful encourages residents to clean up after fireworks

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

It’s nearly the Fourth Of July, which means plenty of fireworks popping this weekend but also plenty of litter too. 

When beautiful fireworks explode, a lot of debris rains down once the show’s over. 

That’s why Keep Mind Beautiful is encouraging residents to not just have fun this weekend but to also take trash bags so they can pick up the ashes left behind.  

Organizers say it’s important for everyone to help clean up because the litter left behind can harm waterways all over the country. 

“The wind basically carries any kind of debris to any waterway so that’s lakes, rivers, oceans all of that stuff,” Litter Prevention Coordinator Eaden Lopez said. “So, really even if we’re littering here in Midland, Texas, it can end up in the Pacific Ocean, which is insane to think about.”

Also keep in mind, because of the holiday garbage won’t be picked up until the weekend is over. 

