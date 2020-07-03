Advertisement

41 MMH staff members recovering from the coronavirus

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland Memorial Hospital has announced it has 41 staff members who aren’t working because they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, all while the facility’s COVID floor is filling up

The hospital’s CEO, Russell Meyers, called it one of the most serious problems the hospital is facing. 

However, Meyers insists that none of those 41 employees caught the virus from patients while they were working. 

He said all of them got it during their personal time from either community spread or travel, but didn’t elaborate on how he knows this.

“Just like everybody else our staff lives in this community, they’re active in this community and just were seeing with new positives they are among us and that’s part of our reality,” Meyers said.

Another part of that reality for MMH is the growing strain the hospital is feeling as more patients are checked into their COIVD ward. 

MMH’s COIVD ward is nearly at capacity. 

As of Thursday, there are 17 patients in the 24-bed floor, which is the most the hospital has had at one time since the beginning of the pandemic—and that might not be end of it. 

Meyers warned if this trend continues, it’s likely a new influx of patients will come in soon.

“Unless we’re all very careful and thoughtful this weekend, we’re likely to have a spike in cases whether that’ll come Monday or a few days after,” he said.

If enough of them are hospitalized, that MMH will have to open up a second COVID ward to take care of them. 

Meyers said it’s tough losing staff members right now because people rely on them not only to care for patients recovering from the coronavirus, but also to man the testing sites which are expanding next week. 

MMH also mentioned they’ve brought in staff members from out of state to help out and are now looking to transfer even more workers to midland to offset their staffing shortage. 

But for now, all they can do is try to keep their remaining staff healthy and watch out for any new cases. 

“The moment that anybody shows any symptoms, they’re tested, and we get them out of the work force, “Meyers said. “We avoid letting them expose anybody else at work.”

The hospital said those staff members tested positive at various times so it’s unclear when all of them will recover and return to work. 

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

