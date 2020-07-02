Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

(CNN) - Fourth of July celebrations are just a few days away and they might look a bit different this year.

The large Independence Day celebrations we're used to, complete with show-stopping firework displays, may be on hold this year in many places due to coronavirus.

That means many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.

About 10,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries in 2019 and 73% of those occurred around the Fourth of July, according to US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Handheld sparklers were the number one item behind those accidents.

The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

They recommend first finding out what’s legal to use in your area.

The CPSC also released the following tips to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time this Fourth of July:

Never allow children to ignite or handle these items.

Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

Light fireworks one at a time, then back away quickly

Never try to light or re-light malfunctioning fireworks

Never point devices at people

Douse fireworks in water before disposing of them.

