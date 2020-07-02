Local officials explain why game rooms continue to operate during pandemic

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) - Game rooms are a common sight in West Texas, especially along Andrews Highway in Odessa. However, citizens are concerned that game rooms continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic when other businesses are forced to shut down.

Back on April 6th, Ector County suspended all game room licenses, and said the Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t issue any new licenses for the time being.

“That was in relation to the governor’s order to shut things down,” Sheriff Mike Griffis said. “Those businesses are non-essential. It’s for entertainment only. So we decided to suspend that.”

Odessa Mayor David Turner said the city also temporarily shut down game rooms around that time.

However, after three or four weeks, the game rooms were allowed to return to business.

Local officials are frustrated because even if they were to shut down game rooms, they worry that Governor Greg Abbott wouldn’t punish violators, or would overrule the local ordinances.

Turner cited the arrest and ensuing release of hair salon owner Shelley Luther as an example.

“The lady in Dallas when they fined her, and then [Abbott] came out and said well we’re not going to do that,” he said. “He decided we’re not going to punish it like we said we were. So he really at that point kind of took the power away from cities. We’ve just been following his orders. Sometimes they make sense and sometimes they don’t.”

“They way he worded his response to the incarceration of those individuals who didn’t follow his order, I didn’t appreciate it...at all,” Griffis said. “We’re going to refer those individuals to the governor’s office or the State of Texas to enforce mandates at this time. We’re not going to participate.”

I visited local game rooms but couldn’t find anyone who was willing to do an interview.

CBS7 is also awaiting a response from Governor Abbott’s office.

