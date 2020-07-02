Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Critics slam changes in ICU capacity reporting in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials are criticizing a change in how local hospitals are reporting intensive care unit capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. But officials within the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling medical complex made up of Houston’s major hospitals, say the change was done to provide more accurate information and reassure the public that it was not running out of intensive care unit beds. The change came after the medical center reported its normal ICU capacity was at 100%. Officials with the medical center are reassuring the public and saying they have plenty of capacity.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Family: Human remains found in Texas are missing soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A lawyer says the family of a missing soldier believes partial remains found in Central Texas are hers. Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood, where she was based. The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command hasn't officially identified the remains, which were found Tuesday. But Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s lawyer, said Wednesday that evidence connects the remains to the missing 20-year-old soldier. She didn’t specify the evidence. The Army says it has identified two suspects in Guillen's disappearance, including a serviceman who killed himself early Wednesday and the civilian wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID

Texas DA files new charges resulting from deadly drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the investigation of a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid has resulted in charges being filed against six ex-officers. They are accused of routinely using false information to get search warrants and of lying on police reports. The work of the narcotics unit has been under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed. One officer had previously been charged with felony murder for the couple's deaths. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says the new charges were part of a pattern of crimes that eventually resulted in the deadly raid.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

US signals it will resist freeing detained migrant families

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday that it should not have to release immigrant parents detained with their children _ including some infants _ even though a federal judge set a deadline for the children to be freed. Advocates warned that could lead to the renewed separation of families. In court papers, the Trump administration argued Judge Dolly Gee’s findings on Friday were “insufficient” to prove that it had to release all families from three detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Austin City Limits music festival canceled as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals that have been canceled because of the coronavirus. Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes as Texas reported a record daily high of nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges people to stay home. The festival is one of the largest in the country. The Coachella music festival in California and Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee will also not take place this year.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-BAN

Judge deals setback to key Trump policy limiting asylum

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has knocked down a cornerstone border policy of the Trump administration that denies asylum to people who travel through another country to reach the Mexico border without first seeking protection in that country. Judge Timothy Kelly says authorities violated federal rule-making procedures by not seeking public feedback before putting the policy into effect in July 2019. The immediate impact of the judge's ruling on Tuesday is diminished by a coronavirus pandemic-related measure to quickly expel people who cross the border illegally and block asylum-seekers at official crossings.

IMMIGRATION JUDGES-LAWSUIT

Immigration judges in lawsuit say US government muzzles them

Immigration judges say they are being muzzled by the Trump administration and the union that represents them is suing the U.S. Department of Justice. The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest confrontation between the judges and the Justice Department, which oversees U.S. immigration courts. The union's president says past administrations have allowed judges to speak publicly in their personal capacity to educate the public about the immigration court system. Judge A. Ashley Tabaddor says the new policy prohibits them from talking publicly about the courts or immigration and the lawsuit is seeking to block the policy. A Justice Department official said they don't comment on pending litigation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Texas' lieutenant governor criticizes Fauci as cases surge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' lieutenant governor is criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci as confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continue surging to record highs. Republican Dan Patrick said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night that he doesn't need Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice anymore. Hours earlier, Texas reported that new infections skyrocketed to a single-day high of nearly 7,000 new cases and that hospitalizations continued soaring. Patrick has staunchly defended Texas’ reopening that was among the fastest in the nation. His newest comments were in response to Fauci telling senators Tuesday that he was concerned some states may be moving to fast.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS FOR BIDEN

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. It's the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump. The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at least 200 former White House officials, campaign aides and Cabinet secretaries who worked under Bush to join the push against the Republican incumbent. They’re planning to roll out supportive testimonial videos featuring high-profile Republicans and launch a voter turnout effort in key states, aimed at turning out disaffected Republican voters.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUTO PLANTS

Workers: Tesla threatens firing if they don't return to jobs

DETROIT (AP) — Some Tesla workers and labor activists say the company is threatening to fire employees who haven’t returned to the company’s California factory since it reopened because they're afraid of catching the coronavirus. The group wants the practice to stop, and it also wants state and county officials to make sure proper safety procedures are followed at the factory. Worker Carlos Gabriel says officials should be holding Tesla accountable. He's organizing a rally Thursday at the Alameda County Public Health Department in Oakland. Problems at the factory are among several that have flared up in the auto industry recently. A Tesla spokesman wouldn’t immediately comment but company officials say claims of workers being fired are untrue.