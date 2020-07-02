High Sky Wing to flyover Midland and Odessa for Independence Day

MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland and Odessa are in for a treat on Independence Day!

The High Sky Wing will be flying over both cities in honor of July 4th as part of a nationwide event sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force.

According to a release, the flyover is scheduled to depart from the Midland International Air and Space Port at noon. The eight historic plans will then head to Midland before turning back towards Odessa.

The following historic planes will be participating in the flyover: 2 SNJs, AT-6, L-17, LC-126, Pilatus P-3, Cessna 310, and PT-26.

