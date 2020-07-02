Advertisement

Gov. Abbott issues executive order requiring most Texans to wear masks in public

The order is applied to all Texas counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives to greet Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives to greet Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020.(Tony Gutierrez | AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Patrick Svitek
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order which will require a majority of Texans to wear masks while they’re out in public.

According to the order, this will be required in all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases with few exceptions.

The order will also allow mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and make it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must keep six feet away from others.

Do you agree with Governor Abbott’s decision on masks? Click here to vote on our poll.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another—and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces. Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Restricting the size of groups gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe. We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. If Texans commit to wearing face coverings in public spaces and follow the best health and safety practices, we can both slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep Texas open for business. I urge all Texans to wear a face covering in public, not just for their own health, but for the health of their families, friends, and for all our fellow Texans.”

Latest News

State

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who killed himself

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who shot himself to death as police approached.

National

Fla. sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida sheriff warned any disruptive and violent protesters that he will deputize lawful gun owners in the county if matters get out of hand.

State

More than 300 children in Texas day cares have caught COVID-19, and the numbers are rising

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Reese Oxner
Although COVID-19 transmission rates nationwide among children have appeared to remain relatively low, more than 300 children at Texas child care centers have tested positive, and the numbers are rising quickly.

State

High school coaches’ convention will draw thousands to San Antonio as pandemic rages across Texas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meena Venkataramanan
Later this month, thousands of people from across Texas are expected to gather in San Antonio for the state’s premier annual high school coaching convention.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Blue Bell brings back Milk & Cookies Ice Cream

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Blue Bell fan favorite has returned.

Local

DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in West Odessa crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
One person was killed in a crash along I-20 Wednesday night.

Local

Big Bend National Park temporarily closes following positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Big Bend National Par and Regio Grande Wild & Scenic River are closed until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Local

Local officials explain why game rooms continue to operate during pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
If they were to shut down game rooms, officials worry that Governor Greg Abbott wouldn’t punish violators, or would overrule the local ordinances.

Local

Odessa parents speak out one year after their twin girls were killed by an alleged drunk driver

Updated: 21 hours ago
A year ago this week two beautiful little six-year-old twins, Mia and Mya Coy, were run over and killed by an alleged drunk driver while they were playing at their parents’ fireworks stand.