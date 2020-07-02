Advertisement

Fla. sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm county

Clay County, Florida, Sheriff Darryl Daniels, the county's first Black sheriff, released a video warning he will deputize the county's legal gun owners in the face of violent protests, if needed. (Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office/WCJB/Gray News)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida sheriff warned any disruptive and violent protesters that he will deputize lawful gun owners in the county if matters get out of hand.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a video Tuesday with Sheriff Darryl Daniels speaking on how his department will handle the “lawlessness” from groups like “Black Lives Matter or any other group that’s making themselves a spectacle, disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country.”

Daniels also said that if protests get out of hand, he wants lawful gun owners to help out.

“If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county. I’ll deputize them for this one purpose: to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility. That’s what we’re sworn to do, and that’s what we’re going to do. You’ve been warned,” he said.

Daniels is the first Black sheriff of Clay County and is up for re-election against six opponents.

The Florida Times-Union reports he is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for the false arrest of a corrections officer who he allegedly had an affair with while he was working at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

