DPS on the scene of a ‘major crash’ in West Odessa

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

There is a large police presence on the south service road of Interstate 20 near Moss Road in West Odessa late Wednesday night.

Texas DPS has confirmed to CBS7 that they are on the scene of a ‘major crash’ there.

We are awaiting further information as far as injuries and severity from DPS.

Our crew on scene reports that there were several DPS Troopers on scene as well as Odessa Fire/Rescue.

The crash happened in the south Service road of Interstate 20, which is now blocked off by authorities. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.

