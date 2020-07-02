Advertisement

Blue Bell brings back Milk & Cookies Ice Cream

Blue Bell's Milk and Cookies Ice Cream is now in stores.
Blue Bell's Milk and Cookies Ice Cream is now in stores.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Blue Bell fan favorite has returned.

According to a release, Blue Bell has brought back its Milk and Cookies Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month.

“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “The flavor has not been available in stores for several years. Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”

The ice cream is available in stores now.

