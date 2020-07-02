Big Bend National Park temporarily closes following positive COVID-19 case

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Bend National Par and Regio Grande Wild & Scenic River are closed until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The National Park Service announced the news on Wednesday night.

According to NPS, the positive case was reported in the park residential community.

The park will be closed to public entry starting Thursday morning. Entry to the park will only be allowed to employees, residents and other authorized personnel.

Through traffic will also be prohibited.

“We are working closely with our state and local partners during this closure,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “Healthy NPS employees will continue to work behind the scenes, improving the condition of the park, with strict adherence to social distancing and safety protocols to assure their safety. We look forward to reopening the park, when the timing is right, as safely as possible.”

