Texas Daybook

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 10:30 AM House Dems discuss police reform - Democratic Reps. Robin Kelly, Steven Horsford, Sheila Jackson Lee, Cedric Richmond, Bobby Scott, Karen Bass, Terri Sewell, Dwight Evans and Jahana Hayes discuss police reform and the 'legislative response to racism in America', via press conference

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://robinkelly.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepRobinKelly

Contacts: Office of Rep. Robin Kelly, 1 708 679 0078

Mandatory TV Pool (C-SPAN) Cap DA 12. One editorial rep per outlet. Face masks strongly recommended.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 New AT&T CEO begins role - John Stankey becomes AT&T CEO, succeeding Randall Stephenson, who continues as executive chairman through January

Weblinks: http://www.att.com, https://twitter.com/ATT

Contacts: Fletcher Cook, AT&T Corporate Media, fletcher.cook@att.com

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Comerica Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.comerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=114699&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Darlene Persons, Comerica Investor relations, dppersons@comerica.com, 1 214 462 6831

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Sysco Corp: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.sysco.com/investors.html, https://twitter.com/Sysco_Corp

Contacts: Charley Wilson, Sysco Corp Press, charley.wilson@sysco.com, 1 281 584 2423

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 - Sunday, Aug. 02 Tribeca Drive-in movie and comedy series launches across U.S. - Tribeca Drive-In, series of drive-in movie screenings and live stand-up comedy shows launches in multiple venues across the U.S., taking place every weekend throughout July. Participating venues include Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, New York; Orchard Beach in the Bronx, New York; The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida; plus additional venues to be announced. Schedules include musical movies, high school comedies, sports-themed Sundays, Ladies' Nights and Kids' Nights, plus a 4th of July Celebration featuring 'Field of Dreams' and 'The Wizard of Oz', and a special 25th anniversary screening of 'Apollo 13'. Series also features special screenings for healthcare and frontline workers, with concessions from local businesses and a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter

Weblinks: https://tribecafilm.com/, https://twitter.com/tribeca

Contacts: Sunshine Sachs, TribecaDriveIn@sunshinesachs.com

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 Kimberly-Clark Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.kimberly-clark.com/investors/, https://twitter.com/KCCorp

Contacts: Paul Alexander, Kimberly investor relations, palexand@kcc.com, 1 972 281 1440

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 Globe Life Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://www.globelifeinsurance.com/

Contacts: Mike Majors, Globe Life Investor Relations, tmkir@torchmarkcorp.com, 1 972 569 3627

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 03 5:00 PM iHeartMedia launches virtual 'Summer Camp with the Stars' - iHeartMedia launches 'Summer Camp with the Stars', a virtual four-week series featuring the top names in music helping millions of children across the U.S. missing out on summer camp due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Series launches with AJ McClean teaching a dance class with his daughter from their home

Weblinks: http://www.iheartmedia.com, https://twitter.com/iheartmedia

Contacts: Danielle Vitucci, iHeartMedia, DanielleVitucci@iHeartMedia.com, 1 646 343 2425

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 03 - Friday, Jul. 10 Little People of America Annual National Conference - Little People of America Annual National Conference * The non-profit organization provides support and information to people of short stature and their families

Location: JW Marriott Austin, 110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.lpaonline.org/

Contacts: Leah Smith, VP of Public Relations, lpapublicrelations@gmail.com, 1 806 239 5582