Family thinks man who committed suicide was linked to soldier’s disappearance

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the family of a Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared more than two months ago, say they think a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide early Wednesday is linked to the disappearance and Fort Hood is confirming the suspect was a soldier and said the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier is also in custody.

Guillen’s sister Mayra, during an emotional news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., said in Spanish she earlier met the man who committed suicide and said he laughed in her face when she asked about Guillen.

Fort Hood, meanwhile, confirmed the suspect who shot himself was a soldier and said Texas Rangers have arrested the woman in connection with the disappearance.

The family’s attorney, Natalie Kwaham, however, said during the Washington news conference that two others were involved.

“We told command who we believed it was and why. From there the search went quicker.... Last night they issue a BOLO and that person ran off base and shot himself when they came up to him. This is the same person we have been talking about the superior who she was with that day and harassed her”

“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” quoting Texas Equuserach founder Tim Miller, reported Wednesday that several suspects were involved in the disappearance and that Guillen’s remains were “sealed in concrete.”

Guillen, 20, disappeared without a trace on April 22.

Partial remains were found Tuesday in the search for the missing soldier in a shallow grave along the Leon River, but officials have not confirmed the remains are hers.

Miller of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area extensively last week, said, however, “The search is over.”

Fort Hood, Wednesday, said a positive identification of the remains is still pending.

“We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth and bring answers to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen,” Army CID spokesman Chris Grey said.

“There are obviously pieces of information and evidence that cannot be shared with the public during an active criminal investigation,” he said.

“Doing so can seriously jeopardize the charging and successful prosecution of individuals.”

Killeen officers along with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Fort Hood investigators were involved the search for the unnamed suspect, whom police found at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.

As officers approached, the man produced a weapon and shot himself to death, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

Meanwhile authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, apparently to search for additional evidence.

Killeen police held a late-morning news conference, but provided no new information.

