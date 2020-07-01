Odessa parents speak out one year after their twin girls were killed by an alleged drunk driver

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A year ago this week two beautiful little six-year-old twins, Mia and Mya Coy, were run over and killed by an alleged drunk driver while they were playing at their parents’ fireworks stand.

For the first time since that day their parents, Agueda and Raul graciously sat down with CBS7 to tell us more about the twins and what the last year’s been like.

“Sometimes I feel like their voices, their laughs, are fading away from memory. It’s been tough - a tough year.”

Every Wednesday you’ll probably find Agueda and Raul sitting a while on a white, rough-hewn bench along Business 20 near New Life Church.

They sit there because 52 Wednesdays ago investigators say a drunk driver barreled through a dead-end sign and killed their twins.

It was a night before Independence Day and the twins were playing as their parents wrapped up the evening selling fireworks.

“So every Wednesday we come out, and that was through me, you know. I told her we’d go every Wednesday. We lost them on a Wednesday, we’d come out every Wednesday – and we buried them on a Wednesday.”

What’s also missing on this particular Wednesday before the July 4th holiday is a fireworks stand. Raul says he’ll never run one again.

“No more fireworks – can’t. We were at Sam’s the other day and our nine-year-old said, ‘Look, Mom, fireworks!’ And I said we can’t baby.”

As any mom would, Agueda says she misses everything about her girls.

“The good moments, the bad moments, their whining, their laughing, fighting, everything. Oh, it’ll be there, it’ll fix everything.”

She says figuring out what’s ahead is one of the hardest things she’s ever done.

“It’s hard to see a future, but we know it has to continue. Their memory will stay with us – but, it’s hard. It’s hard to think that one can live not just without one child, but two.”

One bright spot to this story - Agueda is pregnant again and both mom and baby are healthy.

The family will have a private memorial later this week for Mia and Mya, but Agueda says one small thing the community could do that would mean a lot is to help replace the stuffed animals that are at the bench. The animals have been left outside for a year now and are very weathered.

