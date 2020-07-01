Advertisement

Midland County Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Midland County Fair logo.
Midland County Fair logo.(Facebook)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This year’s Midland County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the news on Wednesday.

According to a release, organizers do not feel that it is responsible to have the fair during the pandemic.

The fair is still planned to be held in 2021.

You can read the full press release here:

Friends and family of the Midland County Fair…we tried.

We put our heart and soul into finding a way to bring family fun and entertainment to this community. But it’s 2020, and with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases we do not feel it is responsible for us to have the Midland County Fair this year. The potential damage to our reputation along with the health and safety of our community is just too important.

We will be back in 2021, bigger and better than ever. Until then, we still need your help.

It is more important than ever to stay in touch with each other and the community during these unprecedented times.

What can you do?

  • Stay tuned to our Facebook page. Like posts. Share posts.
  • Text Fair to 866-821-3247 to stay in the loop. We will be unveiling a Midland County Fair game in August. You won’t want to miss it.
  • Call your fair family and friends to just say hello and let them know you miss them.

Stay safe. Stay healthy and don’t lose hope. We will get through this!

